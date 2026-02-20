Goal.com
Alejandro Orellana

Ex-Barcelona midfielder André Gomes lands in MLS to join Columbus Crew for 2026 season

With the 2026 Major League Soccer season just around the corner, Columbus Crew made a late move in the market by securing the services of Portuguese midfielder André Gomes. The 32-year-old arrives in Ohio as a free agent after ending his stint with French side Lille, where he struggled for consistent playing time this season.

    Short-term signing

    Columbus, MLS champions in 2020 and 2023, have signed Gomes through June 2027, with an option to extend his stay for an additional year through the 2027-2028 campaign.

    Brings European experience

    Columbus general manager Issa Tall highlighted what the veteran midfielder brings to the team. 

    “André is a player who possesses exceptional tactical and technical abilities, demonstrated at the highest level of European football,” Tall said in the club’s official announcement. “His experience, leadership, and professionalism will strengthen our midfield and have an impact across the entire roster.”

    Joins Rossi in midfield

    The Ohio-based club is looking to regain momentum after the departure of Colombian striker Juan Camilo “Cucho” Hernández. Hernandez, who played a crucial role in the Crew's 2023 championship run, is now with La Liga club Real Betis . With Uruguayan forward Diego Rossi now serving as one of the team’s main attacking leaders, Columbus hopes Gomes’ experience will add stability and vision in midfield.

    Gomes brings a résumé that includes spells with Benfica, Valencia, Barcelona, and Everton. Internationally, he's earned 29 caps with Portugal and was part of the squad that captured the UEFA European Championship title in 2016.

    What comes next for Columbus Crew?

    The team managed by Henrik Rydström will make its MLS 2026 debut this Saturday when it visits the Portland Timbers on Opening Day.

