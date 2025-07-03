Portuguese Football Federation president pays tribute to 'amazing' Diogo Jota after Liverpool star and brother Andre die in car crash D. Jota Portugal Liverpool Premier League

Portuguese Football Federation president Pedro Proenca mourned the death of Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva as he paid a touching tribute. The Liverpool star, 28, tragically passed away shortly after midnight on Thursday when the vehicle they were travelling in came off the motorway in the municipality of Cernadilla, in the province of Zamora in the north west of Spain.