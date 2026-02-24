Portugal review Mexico friendly after security alert, match not currently at risk

Mexican authorities activated emergency alerts in more than 20 states beginning Sunday, February 22, after the arrest of an individual allegedly linked to organized crime triggered security concerns in several areas. While the situation has drawn international attention, sources indicate, for now, the friendly match remains on schedule.

“The recent developments require ongoing evaluation of the conditions associated with the delegation’s trip,” the FPF said, adding that coordination with the Portuguese government will be decisive in any eventual decision. The federation also noted it remains in regular contact with the Mexican Football Federation and highlighted the strong institutional relationship between the two organizations.