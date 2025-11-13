Police confirm arrest of 19-year-old man for allegedly verbally abusing Man Utd star Mason Mount during clash with Tottenham

In a statement made to The Athletic, Tottenham said they were supporting the police investigation, and they would take the "strongest possible action" against any supporter found to be using discriminatory language.

Spurs' statement read: “The club is aware of a supporter being arrested for alleged verbal abuse of an opposition player during Saturday’s Premier League fixture against Manchester United.

“Prior to the game, all ticket holders received guidance regarding discriminatory chanting and, specifically, homophobic chanting.

“We will now support Met Police in their investigation and, once concluded, any supporter found to have used discriminatory language will be a subject to the strongest possible action in accordance with our Sanctions and Banning Policy. We will also ensure they take part in a fan education programme.

“We work tirelessly with all our supporters’ associations to ensure a welcoming and inclusive environment for all fans on matchdays, and have a zero tolerance approach to all forms of discrimination.”

