Pogback! Paul Pogba FINALLY set to make return to football with Monaco after 26-month absence due to ban

This week brought the breakthrough everyone at Monaco had been waiting for. According to L'Equipe,Pogba trained fully with the squad on Thursday, completed the session without complication, and is expected to do the same on Friday. Provided he emerges from both days unscathed, he will travel with the team to Rennes and is expected to play. Monaco plan to gradually increase his minutes over the coming weeks, with an eventual target of playing consecutive 90-minute matches with only three days of recovery. Pogba is desperate to get back to his best, fuelled in part by the dream of representing France at the 2026 World Cup. He has 91 caps and 11 international goals, and believes firmly that one last chapter in blue is possible if he proves himself in Ligue 1.

