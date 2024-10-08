Plymouth manager Wayne Rooney charged by FA after ex-Man Utd striker gets sent off in win against Blackburn

Getty Images SportPeter McVitiePlymouth manager Wayne Rooney charged by FA after ex-Man Utd striker gets sent off in win against BlackburnPlymouthChampionshipPlymouth manager Wayne Rooney has been charged by the Football Association (FA) for his red card late in their 2-1 win against Blackburn.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowRooney red carded for protests against BlackburnEx-striker missed Plymouth's winning goalManager may be suspended ahead of Cardiff gameFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱Article continues below