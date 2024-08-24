Players who need transfers GFXGOAL
Matt O'Connor-Simpson

Victor Osimhen, Raheem Sterling and the 30 players who still need transfers before the window closes

AnalysisTransfersV. OsimhenR. SterlingI. ToneyK. TrippierF. ChiesaC. EriksenG. ReynaA. FatiPremier LeagueFEATURESArsenalChelseaManchester UnitedLiverpoolBarcelonaLaLigaReal MadridSSC NapoliSerie AW. ZahaBundesligaB. ChilwellK. ComanJ. Cancelo

It's been a fairly quiet summer so far, but plenty of out-of-favour stars will be hoping that changes over the next few weeks

The summer has flown by and we are now less than a week away from the transfer window slamming shut on Friday, August 30. So far, it's been a fairly quiet few months on the recruitment front. Last summer, the Saudi Pro League was making waves, but that particular market has shrivelled considerably this time out, which has had a knock-on effect on activity in Europe's major leagues.

As a result, there is a long list of players who have been attempting to manufacture a move away from their current clubs, only to find out that there simply is not a market for their services. That could all change over the coming days, however.

As the transfer window ticks towards closing, sporting directors always operate with a renewed sense of urgency. Here are just some of the players who will be hoping there is still enough time for them to secure a transfer this summer...

Article continues below