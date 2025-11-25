'We played to their strengths' - Matthijs de Ligt appears to question Ruben Amorim's tactics after Man Utd's damaging loss to 10-man Everton

Dutch centre-back De Ligt was understandably frustrated with the team's performance and seemed to point the finger at Amorim for the defeat. He told MUTV: "It’s quite clear. A bad night for us. 70 minutes more or less 11 vs 10, conceded a goal and not creating many chances. A few but not enough for a match against 10. A disappointing night. From our side, we didn’t do enough. Didn’t make the runs or bodies into the box. They are strong in the air so we didn’t have the players to score from that.

"We basically played to their strengths. These are the main aspects, but we have to look at ourselves and it’s not good enough. We’ve been away and trained for a while together. I just think we lacked a bit of urgency in several situations. They get punished if you lack this urgency. If you don’t score, you lose this game. We lacked this hunger to make a difference on the most important moments."

