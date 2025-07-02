GFX Thomas Muller Florian WirtzGetty/GOAL
Oliver Maywurm and Parshva Shah

'You can plant a lot of trees with it' - Thomas Muller says Liverpool paid 'unreal' fee for Florian Wirtz as Bayern Munich legend gives verdict on mega transfer from Bayer Leverkusen

F. WirtzThomas MullerLiverpoolBayern MunichPremier LeagueBundesligaTransfers

Liverpool paid a record-breaking fee to acquire the services of Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen, and Thomas Muller feels the price was 'unreal'.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Muller speaks his mind of Wirtz's move to Liverpool
  • Surprised to see such high fees being paid
  • Certain that fellow German will thrive at Anfield
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next matches