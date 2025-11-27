Getty Images Sport
'Our plan didn't work' - Inter boss admits substitutes failed and blames derby fatigue for Atletico Madrid defeat
Atletico strike late to end Inter’s flawless run
Inter entered the Metropolitano still carrying the emotional and physical weight of their 1-0 derby defeat to Milan and it showed. Despite arriving with four wins from four in Europe and a near-flawless defensive record, the Serie A side lacked sharpness in key moments, allowing Atletico to grow into a game that became increasingly frantic.
The visitors did begin brightly. Federico Dimarco’s early free-kick forced Juan Musso into a save, while another driven shot skidded narrowly wide. The Nerazzurri controlled the rhythm during the first 20 minutes, yet Atleti stayed patient. The breakthrough came when Alex Baena’s accidental contact redirected the ball into the path of Julian Alvarez, who fired home his 10th Champions League goal in just 14 appearances. Inter responded well after half-time. Nicolo Barella hit the crossbar from close range, Dimarco was again denied by Musso, and the pressure eventually told when Ange-Yoan Bonny released Piotr Zielinski, who finished calmly to level the match. At that point, Inter looked the more likely winners.
But Los Rojiblancos's substitutes, especially Antoine Griezmann and Marc Pubill, swung the momentum back. Inter’s back line began to retreat deeper, counters became harder to contain, and set-piece defending grew increasingly unstable. That vulnerability proved decisive in the 93rd minute, when Gimenez rose above the pack to nod in the winning goal, handing Chivu's side their second consecutive defeat in all competitions.
Chivu admits failures in plan and substitutions
Chivu didn’t hide behind excuses and acknowledged that Inter were far from the level required in key phases. Before discussing tactical flaws, he highlighted the team’s improved intensity after the break but stressed that it wasn’t enough to manage the final moments.
“In the second half, we responded and were effective in attacking the depth,” Chivu said after the match. “We had a game plan, and it didn't work. We reacted with anger and quality, in my opinion, but we weren't able to defend the result until the end. This defeat can hurt; it's the second in a row. We haven't gained anything, but we're aware of everything. We need to be more aggressive and understand the moments of the game.”
He then pointed to the impact, or lack thereof from his bench, making it clear that the substitutions did not replicate Atletico’s energy. “We tried to plug the gap between the quality Atletico had. In the second half, new players came on, but despite that, we tried to get more. The new arrivals could have done a little more with the ball, added something more. We'll analyse everything. The derby sapped our energy. I can't fault them for anything.”
Issues grow for Inter as big-game struggles continue
The defeat fits a worrying pattern. the Nerazzurri's losses this season have almost all come against top-level opponents: Milan, Napoli and Juventus earlier in the campaign, and now Atletico. Each time, the team have created chances but failed to manage decisive moments. Chivu’s side have also shown repeated vulnerability to counter-attacks, with transitions from defence to midfield breaking down too easily.
This match only reinforced those concerns. Simeone's punished Inter’s hesitation in wide areas, exploited space during late transitions and dominated the final 15 minutes. Meanwhile, Inter’s substitutes, normally a key strength, failed to provide the push needed. The contrast with Atletico’s bench, who immediately raised tempo and aggression, was stark.
Despite the loss, Inter remain in a tightly packed group, level on 12 points with Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid. Atletico’s win takes them to nine points, keeping their hopes alive but still requiring a flawless finish. For Inter, the standings remain favourable but performance trends are becoming harder to ignore.
Chivu must reset quickly as fixtures pile up
The Serie A giants now face a crucial stretch that will test their resilience. Their next league assignment sees them travel to Pisa on Sunday, where the priority will be stopping the losing streak before it spreads beyond Europe. Chivu needs fresh legs, sharper structure and immediate improvement in transition defence if Inter are to avoid slipping further.
Atletico, meanwhile, take significant momentum into their La Liga clash against Real Oviedo on November 29. Gimenez’s late winner has reignited belief that a knockout-stage push is still possible, even if the pathway remains narrow.
