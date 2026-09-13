Pierre Sage frustrated as 10-man Crystal Palace suffer dramatic late defeat to Ipswich Town

Sage expressed his frustration to BBC Match of the Day after his side walked away empty-handed having played with ten men: "It's difficult when you play 10 v 11, but I think we did well with that because we reorganised into a 5-3-1, and we didn't allow them too much space.

"We made a mistake before half-time. In the end, we came back into the game by playing and being together. We had the opportunity to make it 3-2, and we missed. I am frustrated for the players because they gave a lot and deserved at least a point."