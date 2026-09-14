ZUMA Press Wire
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang lauded as 'world-class star' by Deportivo captain after scoring in fifth consecutive La Liga match
Striker extends scoring streak
Having fallen behind to Ramon Terrats' opener, the visitors drew level in the 78th minute courtesy of Aubameyang's well-placed header from Yeremay Hernandez's cross. The equaliser at Getafe preserved the newly promoted side's unbeaten start to the season. This vital contribution took the prolific forward's tally to five goals and two assists out of the nine league goals scored by his team so far this term.
- AgenciaLOF
Captain praises veteran forward
The goal established the striker as the first player since Zlatan Ibrahimovic in 2009 to score in each of the opening five matchdays of a La Liga campaign.
Reflecting on his team-mate's sensational form, Navarro was full of admiration when speaking to Movistar Plus: "Aubameyang is a world-class star. Everyone knows the calibre of player he is. The run of form he's on is impressive.
"We help him score goals as much as possible and try to make the most of his momentum. Hopefully he scores every single matchday. I'm very happy with his signing. He is a top-level player and brings so much to us.
"He has exceptional physical attributes. He has an athlete's body. He trains relentlessly. Watching him train is an example for all the young players. He has been impressive from day one, and we just need to enjoy having him."
Navarro rues missed victory
This remarkable milestone leaves the forward just one goal shy of Walter Pandiani's historic club record for the best scoring start to a season in the Galician outfit's history.
The skipper also offered his verdict on the contest and the wider challenges of the league campaign: "I think at times in the second half, we felt we could take all three points. When we strung passes together, we felt comfortable on the ball and managed to break through their initial lines. After their goal - catching us in open play - we kept pushing as we always do and got the goal that earned us a point. The feeling from that second half is that we could have won the game.
"La Liga is very tough. We are newcomers after many years away. I believe we have a very good squad. We've made a strong start, but we have to fight in every match. Coming to Getafe is never easy. They compete well and are hard to break down. We're pleased with the start, but we would have loved to take the win today."
- ZUMA Press Wire
Chasing historic scoring record
The 37-year-old marksman now needs just one more goal to match Pandiani's haul of six, which remains the finest start to a campaign in Deportivo's history. The striker's lethal form in front of goal remains essential as the newcomers bid to collect crucial points and cement their top-flight status. Antonio Hidalgo's men face another stern test of their consistency when they host Sevilla on matchday six on Wednesday, September 16.
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