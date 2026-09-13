History made! Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang matches Zlatan Ibrahimović's 17-year-old La Liga record with stunning scoring run

Aubameyang continues to defy his age in the Spanish top flight, carving his name into the record books alongside one of the game's greatest ever strikers. By finding the net in Deportivo La Coruna's hard-fought 1-1 draw against Getafe, the 37-year-old international has now scored in each of his team's first five matches of the 2026/27 La Liga season. This remarkable consistency has seen him become the first player to achieve such a feat since Ibrahimovic in 2009, when the Swedish icon was leading the line for Barcelona.

According to DAZN España, Aubameyang is only the 11th player in the entire history of the competition to score in the opening five rounds of a season. The Gabonese forward's scoring streak began in the opening round against Elche and continued with clinical strikes against Malaga, Valencia, and Villarreal.