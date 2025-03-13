VIDEO: Peter Crouch makes hilarious slip-up live on-air at Cheltenham Festival involving wife Abbey Clancy - as ex-England striker leaves ITV crowd in stitches
Peter Crouch made a hilarious slip-up while commentating at Cheltenham Festival, involving wife Abbey Clancy, which left the ITV crowd in stitches.
- Crouch has been a regular at Cheltenham
- Was working as a pundit on ITV during the races
- Quipped in a humorous pun involving his wife Abbey