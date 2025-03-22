FBL-JPN-WCLUB-ENG-CRCAFP
Soham Mukherjee

WATCH: Peter Crouch has still got it! Former striker scores brilliant header in Liverpool Legends' game and busts out the ROBOT before completing brace in 2-0 win over Chelsea heroes

P. CrouchLiverpoolPremier LeagueChelsea

Peter Crouch scored a brilliant header in Liverpool Legends' game and unleashed the robot before scoring again in a 2-0 win over Chelsea Heroes.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Anfield witnessed a massive star cast
  • Crouch inspired the Reds to a 2-0 win
  • Performed the trademark robot celebration
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next matches