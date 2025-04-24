FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23Getty Images Sport
Tom Ritchie

Pep Guardiola and wife Cristina Serra to 'give marriage a second chance' after Man City boss spent three days in Barcelona on reconciliation mission following split

P. GuardiolaManchester CityPremier League

Pep Guardiola and his wife Cristina Serra are reportedly trying to reconcile their marriage after three days spent together in Barcelona over Easter.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Couple had split in January
  • Guardiola and Serra married in 2014
  • Initial separation linked to Pep's contract extension with City
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next Match