‘We’d prefer to lead’ - Pep Guardiola makes Premier League title race admission as Man City continue hunting leaders Arsenal

Speaking to the official Manchester City club website, Guardiola admitted that while his side are doing well to compete across multiple competitions, he would prefer to have more points on the board rather than be in the position of chasing leaders Arsenal.

The Spaniard continued that his side will take things "game by game" as they look to take the ascendancy at the top of the Premier League, amidst their continued exploits in the Champions League and Carabao Cup.

Guardiola has never gone two consecutive seasons without winning a league title in his managerial career, and will be feeling the pressure to take City back to the top after going without a major trophy in a disappointing 2024-25 season. This was reflected in his warning to his players not to overindulge in the festivities on Christmas Day.