More pain for Pep Guardiola! Man City boss hits two unwanted milestones after faltering Premier League champions draw with Brighton
Pep Guardiola reached two unwanted milestones for the first time in his coaching career after Manchester City were held to a 2-2 draw by Brighton.
- City concede 40 league goals for first time under coach
- Catalan also set for lowest points total in career
- Champions League qualification in danger