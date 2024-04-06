'He won the game!' - Pep Guardiola wowed by Kevin De Bruyne heroics in 4-2 win against Crystal Palace

GettyHarry Sherlock'He won the game!' - Pep Guardiola wowed by Kevin De Bruyne heroics in 4-2 win against Crystal PalaceManchester CityKevin De BruyneCrystal Palace vs Manchester CityPremier LeagueCrystal PalacePep Guardiola was wowed by Kevin De Bruyne's performance in Manchester City's 4-2 win over Crystal Palace on Saturday.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowCity won to further title hopesDe Bruyne scored twice and registered assistCity still battling for Premier League trophy