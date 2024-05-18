Pep Guardiola's decisive answer when asked whether he'll remain Man City manager for 2024-25 season as Cityzens close in on fourth-straight Premier League title
Pep Guardiola has insisted he will still manage Manchester City next season even if they win a fourth successive Premier League title on Sunday.
- City boss will be in charge next season
- Rubbishes claim he's made PL uncompetitive
- Not planning celebrations before title won