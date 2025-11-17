Getty/GOAL
Pep Guardiola backed to deliver more major silverware before Mikel Arteta with Spaniard told Man City almost back 'at their best'
City back in title race
After winning four league titles in a row, including the treble triumph in the 2022-23 campaign, City saw their form take a major dip since November last year. They somehow finished the season among the top five teams and guaranteed themselves a Champions League slot and ended up 13 points behind eventual champions Liverpool. They also went trophyless in the season after losing against Crystal Palace in the final of the FA Cup this summer.
However, in the current season, Guardiola's side have seen a revival of form as they have won seven out of their first 11 Premier League matches and are now four points behind leaders Arsenal.
Pep backed to deliver major silverware
Former Arsenal and Manchester City striker Paul Dickov has backed Guardiola to win silverware for the Cityzens once again this season, as he told Best Betting Bonuses: "I don't think so. I keep saying I don't want to get too far ahead, I'll get too carried away with the recent performances. But there's just something within the club and on the pitch that is near the levels they were at when they were at their best. I know for a fact that there's a hunger, not just from Pep, but from the staff, the players.
"They were hurt last season. They were really hurt and there's a big drive within the club to put that right this season. And they were quite happy going under the radar a little bit earlier on in the season, but the performance against Liverpool has given everybody hope and they can still get better. It wouldn’t surprise me if Manchester City are up there winning things at the end of the season again because I think the strength and depth, the quality, it’s up there with the very best."
'Pep's got a lot of credit in the bank with the City fans'
Dickov added: "The one thing Pep's got is a lot of credit in the bank with the City fans and one bad season last season out of all the time he's been here isn't a bad thing. I think the fans realise that, and City fans obviously are very passionate, but they're good football people as well. They understand that it's probably the third rebuild since Pep came in, with the new signings. They'll be patient with them. At times, they’ve lost this season and it hasn’t always looked great, and people were already declaring them out of the title race. But I think that if City can be in and around Arsenal by January, February time, then that's their time.
"That's when they know to really kick on. They have still got players like Rodri to come back. I think they're going to wrap him up in cotton wool for the next few weeks just to make sure that by the second half of the season, he's ready to go. I looked at the bench against Liverpool, they're bringing on players like Omar Marmoush and Nathan Ake. John Stones is on the bench and Savinho’s coming off the bench. I think the squad depth and the quality that City have got is as good as anyone in the Premier League. So it wouldn't surprise me if they went on and won silverware again this year."
Neville feels Arsenal are favourites to win the league
In October, after Arsenal's win over Crystal Palace, Manchester United legend and pundit Gary Neville said on the Gary Neville Podcast: "This has got to be them, hasn't it? This has got to be their year. This is the fourth season on the bounce that I've had them to win the league, but they're not necessarily miles better, they're repeating their levels of consistency, and that's all they're going to have to do this year to win the league. They're not going to have to go and get 100 points, they're not going to have to get even 90 or 95 points to win the league, mid-80s, high 80s will win them this title, and they can do that. I mentioned before about the other teams [being] inconsistent and unreliable, that's not this Arsenal team. They're very reliable. You can trust them. The way in which they defend is fantastic.
"They're all around each other. They don't concede goals. They've got a threat up front in multiple areas. They've not got a sensational centre-forward, but they've got a battering ram up there as honest as a day's long, and that can work for them. They've got [Eberechi] Eze, they've got so they've got [Noni] Madueke, [Gabriel] Martinelli, [Leandro] Trossard, lots of players who can contribute goals. They've got [Declan] Rice who can obviously deliver in set-pieces. They've got four fantastic full-backs and three excellent centre-backs. So there are a lot of very good things going for Arsenal. It's about making sure now they don't get carried away. It's about making sure they just keep doing the same things. They don't need to do anything spectacular here. Just keep doing your jobs. Keep doing what you do, and you will win this league. It's yours to win. This is your title, Arsenal."
