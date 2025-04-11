Juanito Real MadridGetty
'These people are sick' - Son of Real Madrid cult figure Juanito reveals grotesque messages Atletico fans send him over the death of his father in car crash

Real MadridAtletico MadridLaLiga

Real Madrid star Juanito tragically died in a car crash at the age of 37 and his son has revealed the 'sick' messages he receives from Atletico fans.

  • Juanito became cult figure at Real Madrid
  • Died aged just 37 in car accident
  • Son reveals taunting messages from Atletico fans
