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Barcelona approach Tottenham defender Pedro Porro amid Arsenal interest in Jules Kounde
Barca monitor World Cup winner
Blaugrana have made a formal approach to sign Spurs right-back Porro, as per reports in Spain (via Metro). The Catalan giants are actively preparing for the potential departure of their current defender, Kounde. Porro recently enjoyed a phenomenal summer on the international stage. The 26-year-old started all but one game as Spain secured a glorious World Cup triumph in North America.
He has spent four impressive seasons in the Premier League since initially joining Spurs on loan from Sporting CP in January 2023. His consistent performances in London have now caught the eye of the Liga heavyweights.
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Arsenal interest sparks defensive reshuffle
Barcelona's interest in Porro directly stems from growing uncertainty surrounding Kounde's future. Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is extremely keen to recruit the France international before the summer transfer window closes. Speaking on Jijantes, Spanish journalist Gerard Romero confirmed that Barcelona are actively planning ahead.
"Contact has been made in recent days with Pedro Porro, with the full-back’s entourage," Romero revealed. "He is one of the highest paid players at Tottenham, he renewed very recently, but Barcelona have sounded out his entourage in the event that Jules Kounde leaves. Kounde has many offers from the Premier League, so far the player hasn’t shown any signs of wanting to leave but it’s a case that’s half open, so anything can happen."
De Zerbi praises Spurs star
Securing Porro's signature will undoubtedly prove incredibly difficult for Barcelona. The Spanish international only recently signed a lucrative new long-term contract in June, keeping him tied to Tottenham until 2031. Spurs head coach Roberto De Zerbi views the full-back as a fundamental part of his tactical system.
"Pedro is a very important player for us, who has consistently shown his ability to influence matches in both defensive and attacking situations," the Italian stated after Porro's renewal.
"As well as his technical quality, I also love his mentality. Every day he wants to work, to learn and to improve, and these are the characteristics that help players reach the highest level."
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A massive transfer decision awaits
Barcelona must now decide whether to wait for Arsenal to make a decisive move for Kounde. If the Frenchman ultimately departs for north London, the Catalan side will be forced to quickly test Tottenham's stern resolve regarding Porro.
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