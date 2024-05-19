Pedri runs rings around Rayo Vallecano as Barcelona secure second spot in La Liga

GOAL/GettyRitabrata BanerjeePedri runs rings around Rayo Vallecano as Barcelona secure second spot in La LigaBarcelonaRayo VallecanoLaLigaBarcelona vs Rayo VallecanoRobert LewandowskiPedriSuper-sub Pedri scored twice in quick succession as Barcelona secured all three points and ensured they would end the season as runners-up.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowPedri eased the nerves with two late goalsBarcelona got the job done with 3-0 winRobert Lewandowski also on target with smart finishArticle continues below