AFP
Paul Pogba's season ends in misery as midfielder misses Monaco's last game of the season
Injury blow for Monaco star
Pogba will miss Monaco's final Ligue 1 fixture of the 2025-26 season after being ruled out of the squad to face Strasbourg this Sunday. The 33-year-old midfielder, who has struggled to maintain consistent fitness this term, is currently sidelined with a thigh injury, which has proven severe enough to prevent his participation in the season finale.
The French international, who joined Monaco in the summer of 2025 following the completion of his ban for a failed doping test, had managed to feature in three of the club's previous six league outings, showing flashes of the quality that once made him the world's most expensive player. However, this latest physical setback means he finishes the domestic campaign with just six appearances in total, a tally that reflects a difficult period for the World Cup winner as he enters the twilight of his career.
- AFP
Extensive absentee list for Pocognoli
Monaco manager Sébastien Pocognoli faces a significant selection headache as he prepares for the visit to the Stade de la Meinau. Pogba is far from the only high-profile name missing from the travelling party, with the Principality club dealing with an injury crisis that has gutted the core of the first-team squad at the worst possible moment.
In addition to the Frenchman, Monaco will be without the services of Eric Dier, Kassoum Ouattara, Caio Henrique, and Vanderson. The creative department is also depleted, with Aleksandr Golovin and Stanis Idumbo both unavailable for selection. This lack of depth leaves Pocognoli with limited options as he looks to navigate a tricky final hurdle on the road.
European qualification on the line
Despite the long list of injuries, the stakes remain high for Monaco as they continue to fight for a place in next season's Conference League. The club currently find themselves seventh in the standings with 54 points, just two points behind sixth-placed Marseille, and securing a win against Strasbourg is essential if they are to maintain their hopes of playing continental football during the 2026-27 cycle.
- AFP
Full squad confirmed for Strasbourg trip
The confirmed Monaco travelling squad for the Sunday night clash is as follows: Lukas Hradecky, Philipp Kohn, Yann Lienard - Wout Faes, Thilo Kehrer, Christian Mawissa, Samuel Nibombe, Jordan Teze - Maghnes Akliouche, Aladji Bamba, Pape Cabral, Lamine Camara, Mamadou Coulibaly, Ilane Touré, Denis Zakaria - Simon Adingra, Folarin Balogun, Mika Biereth, Paris Brunner, Ansu Fati, Oumar Konate.