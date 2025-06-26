Empoli FC v Juventus - Serie A TIMGetty Images Sport
Aditya Gokhale

VIDEO: Paul Pogba has landed! Former Man Utd and Juventus star flies into France for medical ahead of Monaco move

Former Manchester United and Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba has landed in France for his medical, as he is on the verge of completing a move to AS Monaco. The move would mark his return to competitive football after having bee hit with a four-year doping ban, which later was reduced by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to 18-months.

  • Pogba set to sign with AS Monaco
  • Lands in France ahead of medical
  • Returns to football after doping ban
