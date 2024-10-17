'I want to come back' - Paul Pogba admits he's desperate for Juventus return and would 'give up money' to make it happen

Getty Images SportSoham Mukherjee'I want to come back' - Paul Pogba admits he's desperate for Juventus return and would 'give up money' to make it happenP. PogbaJuventusSerie APaul Pogba has admitted he's desperate to return to Juventus and would even "give up money" to rejoin the Italian giants.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowPogba's four-year ban reduced to 18 monthsMidfielder can return to action in MarchJuventus allegedly want amicable terminationFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱Article continues below