Ryan Reynolds WrexhamGetty
Aditya Gokhale

'I'll be screaming for a Paul Mullin hat-trick!' - Wrexham co-owner Ryan Reynolds excited to bring Red Dragons to face hometown club Vancouver Whitecaps as summer tour of USA & Canada is announced ahead of return to League One

WrexhamLeague Two

Wrexham co-owner Ryan Reynolds has expressed his excitement as the Red Dragons announced their USA and Canada summer tour.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Wrexham announce USA-Canada tour
  • Will face Reynolds' home side Vancouver Whitecaps
  • Will also take on Chelsea and Bournemouth
Article continues below

Editors' Picks