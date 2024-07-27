'Training to be the next Deadpool' - Ryan Reynolds gets Wrexham striker Paul Mullin's seal of approval as he shows off his guns to promote Deadpool & Wolverine gym equipment auction
Wrexham star Paul Mullin endorsed co-owner Ryan Reynolds' pitch to auction gym equipment used in the Deadpool & Wolverine movie.
- Reynolds want to auction gym equipment
- Will donate proceeds to Mullin's charity
- Wrexham star endorsed co-owner's plea