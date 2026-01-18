Getty Images Sport
Patrice Evra calls out Man City star for 'not respecting' Man Utd after watching former club claim derby spoils
City struggled against their rivals
However, it could have been more for United, who saw goals from Amad Diallo, Bruno Fernandes and Mason Mount ruled out either side of half time. Carrick's side also struck the woodwork twice via Harry Maguire and Amad.
City goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma also pulled off a string of saves as Pep Guardiola's team struggled to contain their rivals. City managed just one shot on target at Old Trafford in Saturday's lunchtime clash as United ended a four-game winless run in style.
After the game, former Red Devils left-back Evra was quick to call out City attacker Rayan Cherki for 'not respecting' United. The France international reserved some strong words for United following his summer move to the Etihad from Lyon.
After a training session with his new team-mates in the United States, Cherki said: "I didn’t like it when Manchester United won the game against Lyon [In last season's Europa League] because I am a Lyonnais. Now I am waiting for the game (to) kill them. I just (wanted) to go to Manchester City."
'When you don't respect United, that's what you get'
Cherki, who started the Manchester Derby on the bench, was hoping to claim a win over City's rivals on their own turf but it didn't quite work out for the title contenders. After United's 2-0 win, the 22-year-old's comments were plastered across social media, and Evra took the chance to openly mock his compatriot.
In reply to one of the Instagram posts, the United legend wrote: "Amazing player but when you don't respect United, that's what you get. FOREVRA RED."
Cherki was unable to maintain his impressive form after replacing Phil Foden at the break at Old Trafford. Indeed, the French attacker failed to create a chance, and didn't muster a shot or complete a single dribble as United put in a fine display to hinder City's title chances.
The result, combined with Arsenal's 0-0 draw at Nottingham Forest on Saturday evening, means City are seven points behind the league leaders after 22 games.
Guardiola refuses to blame officials for defeat
In the wake of the 2-0 defeat at United, City boss Pep Guardiola refused to blame the officials for his side's loss. The Manchester derby marked City's sixth game in the last 17 days, during which they have won only twice, once of which was against lower league opposition Exeter in the FA Cup.
And Guardiola believes that a lack of energy, rather than Anthony Taylor's decision not to send Diogo Dalot off early on for a dangerous challenge on Jeremy Doku, is what cost City the game.
"The better team won," Guardiola admitted after the loss. "They had something we didn't have. We always talk about the energy we need. It's related to how you defend, some moments, some duels and some situations, but also with the ball.
"It's my 27th derby. I came here many times and [today] we were not at the required level to win this type of game.
"We try. We talk about that but we had that energy four days ago at Newcastle. Even at Sunderland and the three games we draw we played extremely good in many departments but today, no. Just accept it and move on."
What comes next?
Guardiola did, though, state that Dalot should have received his marching orders in the opening exchanges. The Portuguese full-back caught Doku with a knee-high challenge with his studs, but despite VAR looking at the challenge, Taylor's decision to brandish a yellow card was deemed acceptable punishment.
"It's a red card but it would be poor as a manager to analyse that as the reason for [losing] the game - it is what it is," Guardiola added.
"For 85 minutes 10 against 11 I believe, but if we played with the energy that we did, we were nowhere near that. I could say that and blame [the decision], but we will not grow up and move forward."
City will look to bounce back when they face Bodo/Glimt in the Champions League on Tuesday, before focus shifts to their next Premier League outing against Wolves. United, meanwhile, travel to table-topping Arsenal in next weekend's headline Premier League clash.
