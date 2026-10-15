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Palmisani FrosinoneGetty Images
Gianluca Minchiotti
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Pastorello, Palmisani’s agent: “Juventus are interested, but everyone likes him”

Juventus
Frosinone
L. Palmisani

Frosinone and Italy Under-21 goalkeeper’s agent speaks out

Federico Pastorello, agent to Lorenzo Palmisani among others, discussed the Frosinone goalkeeper, born in 2004, in an interview with TMW .


"Are Juventus interested in Palmisani? There has certainly been a lot of movement among goalkeepers this year. Having won the Serie B title as a key figure, he attracted interest from several clubs, including some abroad," Pastorello explained. "There were negotiations. But it was still too early and perhaps there was not enough conviction; the demands were also fairly high. We, too, were happy to stay. In fact, I want to thank Frosinone publicly for recognising the young man's progress."



  • The agent adds: "They are having a great season now. We'll take stock at the end, but I think the path he is on is the best possible one. So am I confirming that Juventus are after him? Well, yes, but he's a young player everyone likes. Juventus needed to change their first and second choices, and they're one of the teams I've heard from most, but it's no great secret."

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