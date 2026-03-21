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Parma-Cremonese Grafica

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Parma v Cremonese LIVE

Follow the 30th matchday of Serie A LIVE with us.

Matchday 30 of Serie A

Parma v Cremonese LIVE

Goalscorers:


A heated relegation battle. At 3pm, at the Tardini Stadium, the early kick-off of Matchday30 takes place, featuring Carlos Cuesta’s Parma against Cremonese under new manager Marco Giampaolo, who has just taken over from the sacked Davide Nicola and is now in his second spell in charge of the Grigiorossi.

Both teams are coming off 4-1 defeats: the hosts in Turin and the Lombards in a direct relegation battle lost to Fiorentina. At present, the Ducali sit twelfth on 34 points, 10 points clear of the relegation zone: Cremonese are third from bottom with 24 points, so a win today would secure their place in Serie A.


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  • KEY OBJECTIVES AND HIGHLIGHTS:

    7' – A superb save by Suzuki from Vandeputte: the Japanese goalkeeper denies the Cremonese midfielder with a fine save at the near post.

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  • MATCH STATISTICS:

    Parma v Cremonese

    Goalscorers:


    PARMA (3-5-2): Suzuki; Circati, Troilo, Valenti; Britschgi, Ondrejka, Keita, Sorensen, Valeri; Strefezza, Pellegrino. Manager: Cuesta


    CREMONESE (4-3-1-2): Audero; Terracciano, Bianchetti, Luperto, Pezzella; Zerbin, Grassi, Maleh; Vandeputte; Bonazzoli, Sanabria. Manager: Giampaolo


    Bookings:

    Sent off:

    Assists:

    Referee: Fabbri

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Serie A
Lazio crest
Lazio
LAZ
Parma Calcio 1913 crest
Parma Calcio 1913
PAR
Serie A
Cremonese crest
Cremonese
CRE
Bologna crest
Bologna
BOL