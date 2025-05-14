Paolo Maldini backed to make stunning return to AC Milan despite 'shameful' contract termination in 2023
Former AC Milan star Zvonimir Boban believes Paolo Maldini could make a comeback to the club despite what he called a "shameful" sacking back in 2023.
- Boban believes Maldini's return to Milan "shouldn't be ruled out"
- Italy legend was sacked at the end of the 2022-23 season
- Boban reveals ex-captain is still attached to his former club