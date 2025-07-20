VIDEO: Outdrive Happy Gilmore! Bayern Munich & England star Harry Kane takes on golf challenge with bizarre oversized club H. Kane Bayern Munich England Bundesliga

Harry Kane took on a golf challenge with a bizarre oversized club, while sporting a Reflo jacket. The Bayern Munich and England forward is enjoying his time-off after a hectic 2024-25 campaign, which ended earlier this month after the Bundesliga champions' elimination from the Club World Cup, following their defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the quarter-finals.