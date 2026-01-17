Ousmane Dembele, that is outrageous! Ballon d'Or winner scores insane lob to finish off incredible individual goal for PSG against Lille

Describing Dembele’s strike as a “PlayStation goal”, Luis Enrique - who celebrated his 100th win as PSG head coach against Lille - said after the game: “Only a player with Ousmane's quality can do that. Everyone will say that Ousmane is the best player, but for me, no, we still need to see the best version of Ousmane defensively, because we need a player like him with a defensive mentality.

“He showed that last year and this year, he needs to continue like that. We need to improve that. I think that today, Ousmane made some incredible offensive moves, but he's lacking on the defensive side. He's the leader of this team in that defensive aspect.”

And when describing the game as a whole, the former Barcelona and Spain manager added: “It was a difficult game. They were able to easily escape our pressure. That's unusual because our pressing is usually effective.

"Today, the first half was terrible without the ball, and with the ball we lacked precision and quality, so it was very difficult. We were able to change the way we pressed a little bit in the second half, and that changed the game.

“We had a better second half, but the result definitely doesn't reflect the difference between Lille and Paris Saint-Germain in this game.”