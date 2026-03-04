Ousmane Dembele in contention for PSG return after two-week injury lay-off ahead of vital Monaco clash

Dembele has taken a cautious approach to his fitness, rejoining his team-mates for full sessions after demonstrating his readiness during tailor-made drills. The PSG coaching staff were keen to avoid rushing the former Barcelona winger back too soon, prioritising his long-term availability for the business end of the season.

The timing could not be better for Luis Enrique, as PSG prepare for a vital domestic encounter while sitting four points clear of second-placed Lens at the top of the Ligue 1 table. Dembele is now in contention to be included in the matchday squad for the visit of Monaco, who are currently seventh, this Friday evening at the Parc des Princes, marking a potential full-circle moment for the attacker.