'One or two clubs have had their eye on him' - Stuttgart expecting transfer offers for 'outstanding' Man Utd & Real Madrid target

Stuttgart find themselves at the centre of one of Europe’s most intriguing transfer stories, as Stiller’s remarkable rise continues to attract elite clubs. The 24-year-old deep-lying playmaker has been linked for months with Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and a host of Premier League sides.

Sporting director Wohlgemuth, speaking on Sky, attempted to steady the growing speculation. “He has a contract with us. It’s far too early to speculate about that,” he said when asked about potential summer departures. “Of course, one or two clubs will have had their eye on him. He's having an outstanding season. Maybe he'll even play in a World Cup, we'll see. We're happy he's with us.”

Despite the calm public tone, Stuttgart privately accept that Stiller has reached a level that naturally draws heavyweight attention, especially after a season in which his influence has been impossible to ignore.