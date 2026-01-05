'One of the toughest moments of my life'- LA Galaxy's Riqui Puig undergoes ACL surgery, out for 2026 season

The club confirmed the surgery was performed by renowned orthopedic surgeon Dr. Ramon Cugat and stated that Puig is expected to make a full recovery in time for the start of the 2027 MLS season.

“Riqui Puig successfully underwent left knee ACL reconstruction surgery, a little more than a year after a similar procedure at the end of 2024,” the Galaxy said in an official statement. “He is expected to fully recover and be ready to rejoin the team ahead of the start of the 2027 MLS season.”