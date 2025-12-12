Getty Images Sport
'Hopefully one day' - Cristian Romero's Tottenham future again in doubt after Atletico Madrid star reveals summer talks over transfer
Atletico Madrid wanted Romero in the summer
Atletico Madrid made Romero one of their priority defensive targets last summer, with Diego Simeone pushing for a deal to bring the Argentine to the Wanda Metropolitano. The Rojiblancos believed his aggressive style and leadership made him an ideal fit, but talks never progressed far due to Tottenham’s refusal to lower their valuation. With Spurs convinced of Romero’s importance, the north London side stood firm and ensured no negotiations on personal terms were ever meaningfully opened.
The collapse of the move allowed Tottenham to take decisive internal steps, securing Romero’s long-term future amid growing speculation. By August, the centre-back had not only committed to a new four-year contract but was also named club captain following Son Heung-min’s departure to LAFC. These developments were seen as a significant show of trust by new manager Thomas Frank, who considered Romero a foundational figure in his tactical and cultural reset.
Despite that clarity at the time, Alvarez’s admission that he and Romero discussed the possibility of a transfer has reignited lingering doubt. The forward revealed that while the talks did not progress due to “details,” the idea of playing together at club level was very real. With Atletico Madrid still monitoring high-level defensive options, the story has resurfaced.
Alvarez reveals why Romero's Atletico talks broke down
Alvarez openly expressed admiration for Romero in an interview with MARCA, saying: “Yes, yes. Obviously, I would have liked to (sign him), Cuti is one of the best defenders in the world.” He emphasised the elite qualities Romero brings to the national team, adding: “I share time with him on the national team and I really think he's a star, a fierce competitor, very strong defensively.”
The Atletico forward also confirmed direct interactions about a possible move, offering new insight into how seriously the idea was considered. “Yes, I had some conversations with him, and due to some details it didn't work out, but hopefully one day we can play together,” Alvarez continued. This acknowledgment suggests that while the transfer never advanced formally, the players themselves envisioned the possibility more seriously than previously understood.
Romero’s own statements at the time of signing his contract had strongly indicated that he felt settled and valued at Tottenham, making Alvarez’s remarks even more striking in retrospect. Shortly after extending his deal, the defender said: “Honestly, the last two weeks, first captain, now a new contract with the club, I’m very, very happy… For me, this club is the best in the world. For this, I extend my contract.”
Romero has evolved under Frank — but Atletico links persist
Romero has been central to Tottenham’s season under Frank, evolving from a talented but volatile defender into a more measured, influential leader. His early-season absence with an adductor strain was notable, and Spurs struggled without his presence, but he returned with a significant impact. A brace against Newcastle and an assist in the 3-0 Champions League win over Slavia Prague highlighted not only his defensive value but his unexpected attacking contributions.
The Argentine has long been viewed as a player whose ceiling spans across top European leagues, and his previous openness about eventually playing in Spain has kept speculation alive. Atletico Madrid’s admiration dates back several seasons, with Simeone publicly acknowledging his desire to work with the defender.
Tottenham’s internal situation also adds context, with ongoing scrutiny around defensive consistency and the changing dynamics under a new manager. While Romero has thrived in Frank’s structure, the club’s broader performances have fluctuated.
Tottenham confident of keeping Romero in North London...
For now, Tottenham maintain complete confidence that Romero is committed and central to their project, with his contract running until 2029 and marked by his status as club captain. Internally, he is viewed as integral to the team’s mentality and tactical framework, making any future approach from Atletico Madrid far more complicated than last summer’s speculative interest.
Spurs believe the structure now in place under Frank offers Romero the stability and ambition he previously craved. However, Alvarez’s revelations ensure that the Argentine’s future will remain a topic of discussion, especially if Atletico choose to revive their pursuit in the next transfer window.
