Ollie Watkins issues apology to Aston Villa squad for missing Brighton match ahead of Saudi move

After heavy speculation regarding his absence from the 4-0 defeat away at Brighton on Sunday, Unai Emery has now confirmed that Watkins refused to play. As confirmed by the manager, Watkins has since said sorry to the club and the squad. Emery previously gave cryptic responses when asked about the striker, stating it was a matter for the player. However, the manager has now clarified the situation.

"He told us after the Brighton match he was sorry and that he had made a mistake. He was wrong, but we accepted it. The players as well," Emery explained, putting an end to the mystery surrounding the sudden omission.