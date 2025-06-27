Olivier Giroud and LAFC mutually part ways, with move to Lille reportedly next

USA Today ImagesJacob SchneiderOlivier Giroud and LAFC mutually part ways, with move to Lille reportedly nextTransfersO. GiroudLos Angeles FCMajor League SoccerThe 38-year-old and the Black and Gold have agreed to part ways after just over one season in MLSArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowGiroud and LAFC part waysFrenchman leaves after just over one year in MLSReportedly set to sign with Lille in Ligue 1Get the MLS Season Pass today!Stream games now