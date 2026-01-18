Oleksandr Zinchenko to end Nottingham Forest nightmare as European giants agree to take over loan from Arsenal

Ajax are said to be “in contact with Jorge Mendes, the player's agent” while “the deal between the clubs is being handled by Nathan van Kooperen, the Dutch agent for the Muy Manero agency”.

Ajax want to add greater guile to their ranks and believe that Zinchenko could prove to be a shrewd long-term addition, as he will become a free agent in the summer when reaching the end of his contract at Arsenal. He is capable of operating at left-back or as No.6 in midfield, and those are two berths that Ajax are eager to reinforce.

Zinchenko said of his best position when linking up with Forest: “I used to be asked what position is my best, but to be honest I’m ready to help my team wherever I can and wherever I’m needed, and I will always try to give my best.

“I want to make an impact on the pitch but also off it. It’s important to be part of the team and help the young players as someone with that experience already. Then we can push each other to achieve big things.”

He added on joining the Reds under Nuno Espirito Santo, with managerial reins at the City Ground being passed from Ange Postecoglou to Sean Dyche since then: “It’s an amazing opportunity. I want to help the team achieve its goals and show myself that I can do good things on the pitch. I remember the day when this opportunity came about; I was so happy and excited, to be honest.”

