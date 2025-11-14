Getty/GOAL
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reveals desire to coach Erling Haaland again as Man Utd legend expresses interest in next managerial job
Superstar status: Haaland forms part of the global elite
Haaland has helped to fire his nation towards a first major tournament since 2000, and their first World Cup since 1998. He bagged a brace in Norway’s 4-1 victory over Estonia last time out, with that win leaving them on the brink of booking tickets to FIFA’s flagship event.
He has reached 30 goals for the season across outings for club and country, with remarkable individual standards also being maintained at Manchester City. Superstardom has been achieved, with Solskjaer helping to nudge Haaland down that path.
Where next for Solskjaer? International post appeals
The ex-Norway international is currently out of work after severing ties with Besiktas in August, but the 52-year-old is eager to get back to the wheel somewhere. Solskjaer has told the Stick to Football podcast: “I’m looking. I’m open. It’s not like I’m desperate to be back in. But yes, in England, I love living here as well. Is it Norway, is it Sweden, is it wherever, it’s about working with people. I love just trying to make the most of them, or make them be the best version of themselves, and help the club.”
Having spent time with Molde, United and Besiktas, Solskjaer is open to working with a national team next - with his homeland being the most logical choice. He will, however, not look to step on the toes of current head coach Stale Solbakken.
Solskjaer added: “We’ve got a good coach still; we’re on the way to the World Cup. But if he [Solbakken] one day doesn’t sign a new deal? Of course, who wouldn’t want to work with Erling Haaland again?”
Man Utd mistake: Haaland transfer advice ignored
Haaland has previously credited Solskjaer with helping to improve his game, telling GQ Magazine: “The first thing I think he said to me was ‘You have no idea how to head the ball. We have to work on that’.
“This is what we did for two years [practice heading], the whole period I was in Molde. And it was a good thing, because I couldn’t hit the ball, and now I’m scoring goals with my head – thanks to them."
Solskjaer wanted to be reunited with Haaland when heading back to Old Trafford, but saw his transfer pleas fall on deaf ears. He previously told Stick to Football: “I had him [Haaland] in Molde, for two seasons. The summer before I got here [Manchester United], I rang the club and said, ‘You’ve got to sign this boy – he’ll be top class’. That was June/July 2018, and they said no – they had enough reports on players.
“Then I became the caretaker manager [of United], and we’d sold Haaland to RB Salzburg. I tell the club straight away to buy him while he has a release clause. We knew that then, and no one else would’ve paid the money - €20 million, it would’ve been a bargain. Even though with his links with Alfie [Haaland], and Manchester City and Leeds.
“It was the club’s decision to not go for it then. We never made bids or went in for him, until after he started scoring for Salzburg. By then, Borussia Dortmund were there, Juventus were there, everyone was there. His release clause then was still good - €60 million.”
Haaland goal record: Incredible numbers for Man City
Haaland ended up moving to Manchester with City in the summer of 2022. He helped to fire them to a Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League treble during his debut campaign at the Etihad Stadium.
With United being left to mull over what could have been, fearsome No.9 Haaland - who appears destined to grace the World Cup finals next summer and compete for future Ballon d’Or prizes - has registered 143 goals through 161 appearances for City.
