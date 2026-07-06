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Nottingham Forest confirm appointment of Oliver Glasner as new head coach - with ex-Crystal Palace boss reportedly set to earn £13m-a-year at the City Ground
Glasner takes the reins at Forest
Nottingham Forest have pulled off a major coup by securing the services of Glasner, who replaces the outgoing Vitor Pereira. The 51-year-old Austrian joins the club after establishing himself as one of the most progressive coaches in Europe, recently leading Crystal Palace to a historic trophy haul of the FA Cup, Community Shield, and the Conference League.
The Forest hierarchy has backed their new man with a staggering financial package, as The Sun suggests Glasner is set to earn a £13million-a-year deal. This contract makes him the highest-paid manager in the history of the club and places him among the elite earners in the English top flight.
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A track record of European success
In Glasner, Forest have a manager who has proven he can deliver on the biggest stages. He famously guided Eintracht Frankfurt to Europa League glory in 2022 before making an immediate impact in England. His pedigree was a driving force behind the appointment, with the club eager to establish themselves as a force in both domestic and continental competition after a period of significant managerial turnover.
"I’m delighted to join Nottingham Forest as head coach," Glasner said to official club website in his first interview. "From my very first conversations with the owner and the leadership team, it was evident to me that they have a clear vision for this football club and complete trust and belief in me and my staff to build a strong future together over the long term. That trust and shared commitment, together with the potential that I see within the squad, were key factors for me and I am excited about what we can achieve together.
"Nottingham Forest is a club with incredible prestige and history, a two-time European Champion with one of the most passionate fan bases in football. Our aim is to build a team that can help take the club to the next level in the years ahead and that our supporters can be proud of.
"My immediate focus is on meeting the players and staff and getting to work as we begin pre-season. I’m excited for the future and will work tirelessly to represent this great club with pride and to bring success on the pitch. I can’t wait to get started."
Owner Evangelos Marinakis expressed his delight, stating: "Oliver is a winner. He has earned success through his leadership, his personality and the style of football his teams play."
Brutal exit for Vitor Pereira
Glasner’s arrival comes in the wake of a ruthless dismissal for his predecessor Pereira. Despite leading Forest to a respectable Europa League semi-final and securing their Premier League status, Pereira was sacked via an email sent just two minutes before a specific termination clause in his contract was set to expire at midnight. The nature of the exit left the Portuguese coach surprised and disappointed as he prepared for pre-season.
Speaking after his departure, Pereira said: "Although this decision came as a complete surprise to me and without any warning, I fully respect the club's right to make the decisions it believes are best for its future. Naturally, I am disappointed and saddened. I truly believed in what we were building together, and I leave with a sense of pride in everything we achieved over the past months."
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Building for the next chapter
The appointment marks the fifth managerial change at the City Ground within the last season, highlighting the club's relentless pursuit of success. Glasner’s first test will come against Leeds United on the opening weekend of the Premier League season, while a spicy return to Selhurst Park to face his former club is scheduled for October 26. The Austrian is focused on the task at hand, aiming to create a team the "passionate fan base" can be proud of.
Marinakis remains ambitious about the future, adding: "Our ambition is not simply to compete – our ambition is to win, to challenge for major honours and to create a football club that our supporters can be proud of for many years to come." With Glasner’s tactical expertise and the club's financial backing, the Tricky Trees are clearly preparing to make a serious statement in the upcoming campaign.
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