'Nothing is concrete' - Liam Rosenior responds to talk he will replace Enzo Maresca at Chelsea after Strasbourg draw

Premier League legend Alan Shearer has spoken about the prospect of Rosenior moving to Chelsea and has admitted he's been impressed by his work so far. He told Betfair: "Liam Rosenior has had a good run at Strasbourg, he got sacked at Hull under slightly bizarre circumstances and he's highly thought of. The big question will be: is he ready for a job the size of Chelsea? Does he know exactly what he's taking on? We've seen a guy go there recently with potential in Graham Potter, and we know what happened to him.

"I can understand the need for a young, up-and-coming coach. I don't think Chelsea will get one of the "huge" managers because of the way they want to run the club. So, I guess that's why they'll go down the potential route rather than a big name manager. It would be great for a young English manager to get the job. He chose to go abroad and learn something different, which shows hunger. I know his time at Hull ended strangely, but to go abroad and learn a different lifestyle is impressive.

"He'll have to think long and hard about whether it's the right thing for his career, but Chelsea is a huge club in the mix for trophies. It'll be very difficult to turn down. Whoever comes in, top four is the target for Chelsea. They're not going to win the league; I think it's clear the top two will be City and Arsenal. They have to qualify for the Champions League. Pretty simple."