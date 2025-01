'He is not a robot!' - Thierry Henry hits out at Kylian Mbappe's critics as he claims Real Madrid superstar's 'weaknesses were never seen' at PSG K. Mbappe Real Madrid Paris Saint-Germain Ligue 1 LaLiga

France legend Thierry Henry has leapt to the defence of Kylian Mbappe and hit back at the Real Madrid superstar's critics.