'It's not normal!' - Real Madrid president Florentino Perez reignites Barcelona feud with fresh 'paid €8m to referees' jibe
Perez reopens Barcelona's Negreira scandal controversy
Speaking at the latest Assembly of Representative Members, Perez used his speech to attack several major bodies, including UEFA, La Liga and, especially, Barcelona.
As reported by Marca, the Real Madrid president took the opportunity to reopen the controversy surrounding Barca’s referee scandal, where La Blaugrana were accused of paying approximately €8.4m (£7.3m/$9.7m) to referees in the Spanish top flight within a 17-year period, between 2001-2018.
The ‘Negreira case’, as it is often known, begun following accusations in 2023. Jose María Enríquez Negreira was formerly vice president of the Technical Committee of Referees (TCA) of the Spanish FA (the RFEF). Negreira received these substantial payments from Barcelona, which the club claimed was in a consultancy capacity as Negreira offered refereeing reports and advice. Both the club and Negreira have denied accusations of bribery being involved, but a case into sporting integrity is still ongoing.
Perez has now relaunched the controversy amidst his claims that the situation is “not normal” and coincides with sporting success in a manner which the Los Blancos chief questioned in his speech.
Perez questions Barcelona and refereeing scandal in fiery speech
"It’s not normal that Barcelona has paid the vice president of referees more than €8m for at least 17 years, whatever the reason," Perez denounced before the members. "I repeat: whatever the reason, it’s not normal."
He continued to say that Enríquez Negreira held "a key position in the refereeing hierarchy," responsible for referee promotions and demotions. "A period that coincides, coincidentally, with Barcelona’s best sporting results in our country," added Perez.
Perez used charts and data to back up his claims. "Real Madrid had a net balance of two red cards in 2021,” he explained. "And Barcelona, 61 red cards. That’s a difference of no less than 59. On the other hand, during the same period, the balance in Europe is almost identical: +12 for Barca and +13 for Madrid.
"Bayern and Dortmund have the same balance, and so do the major leagues. The red card balance during the Negreira period at Barcelona was +49 and at Real Madrid, -1. Draw your own conclusions."
'Who is going to forget it?'
"Real Madrid is the only club that has appeared in the trial. Four presidents have maintained millionaire payments for 17 years to the vice president of referees,” he stated.
He also pressurised the stance of the TCA president: "Fran Soto has asked us to move on and forget the ‘Negreira case.’ Who is going to forget it? The reality is that they [the referees involved] are still there. It’s a situation that prevents them from acting with neutrality.
"How is it possible that, before the Copa final, the match referee said that referees were going to take action against our club? Before a Copa del Rey final? He should have been removed, and no measures were taken."
The president concluded by pointing towards La Liga’s role in the Barcelona match which was going to be held in Miami. "Not even their captain, Frenkie de Jong, thinks it’s normal," he claimed about the proposition to hold an official match in the US. "And it’s also not normal that La Liga supports two teams, Barcelona and Villarreal, who receive additional financial incentives for playing in Miami. And yet we have to listen to Mr Tebas trying to compare this with the NFL."
Barcelona's refereeing controversy goes on
The fact that Perez has taken such a high-profile opportunity to speak out on the case shows its continued importance to the Madrid president at Barca’s arch-rivals.
He feels that the case questions the integrity of La Liga and is not willing to hear La Blaugrana’s explained reasoning for the situation occurring. Whether Barca, La Liga or the TCA will respond to the outburst remains to be seen.
