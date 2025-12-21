'He's not convincing me!' - Roma boss Gian Piero Gasperini hits out at Evan Ferguson after Juventus defeat

Speaking to Sky Sport after the final whistle, Gasperini began by analysing the performance as a whole. “We made too many poor passes in attack; there were opportunities to create danger,” he said. “This is something we know, but I would emphasise the team’s performance despite the absences we had.”

He went on to underline his broader confidence in the squad and its foundations. “Roma must be confident, they must build a strong squad, and they have a good foundation,” Gasperini explained, before turning his attention to Juventus’ key threats. “Conceicao and Yildiz are strong players. Unfortunately, we conceded at half-time, but in the first half, we conceded very little. Juve had a little more space.”

Gasperini then addressed his attacking selections directly, offering a blunt assessment of Ferguson. “Ferguson isn’t convincing me. Even in the second half, for a long time. He hasn’t quite got into the swing of things yet, along with others. But we have a very solid team. Dybala and Soule were served very well and have superior technical quality. I would make the same decisions again.” Shortly after, speaking on DAZN, he added: “Whoever started the game is who I think is doing best. It’s clear that Roma is currently trying to improve and strengthen themselves in that area of the pitch.”

