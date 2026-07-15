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‘Not really worked’ - Noni Madueke & Anthony Gordon struggle to convince Michael Owen with Cole Palmer & Phil Foden missing out on England’s World Cup semi-final run
Madueke, Gordon, Rashford & Saka yet to fire for England
The expectation heading into a major tournament on North American soil was that Arsenal talisman Saka - fresh from savouring Premier League title glory in north London - and Barcelona loanee Rashford would be given the nod when it comes to roles on the flanks.
The former has, however, been nursing untimely fitness issues, while the latter - who remains under contract at Manchester United and faces plenty of transfer-related distractions - has been unable to build on the goal that he registered off the bench in a battling opening victory over Croatia.
Madueke has been filling in for his Gunners team-mate on the right, but continues to face uncomfortable questions on the back of some disjointed and uninspiring displays, while Barca new boy Gordon has lacked consistency down the left.
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Who should be starting on the wings for England?
Saka has started two of England’s six games so far, while figuring as a substitute in the other four, and should have built enough match sharpness by now to be included from the off and complete 90-plus minutes.
Quizzed on whether the Arsenal wideman needs to be brought back in for Madueke, ex-Three Lions striker Owen - speaking to GOAL via Covers.com where you can find a list of betting sites - said: “I think you're right, considering that. I thought going into this World Cup, those three attacking players in behind [Harry] Kane, I thought that was our strength. And it's not really worked out like that.
“Kane and [Jude] Bellingham have been our strength, I guess. Whether it's Rashford or Gordon or Madueke or Saka, they've been predominantly the ones that have played. They've done OK, but nothing more than OK.
“And they're in positions where they can come on and they can be fresh. They'll get rotated all the time. They should really be on the score sheet and certainly be getting plenty of assists out of them. But it's not quite been like that yet.
“But still two games to go and two of the biggest games. No one will remember the group stages if one of them goes and scores a couple of goals in the World Cup final.”
Tuchel opted to leave creative influences at home
Pressed on whether he is surprised by the lack of minutes afforded to Rashford, with Gordon drawing a blank while several other proven performers are left watching on from afar after missing out on spots in Tuchel’s World Cup squad, Owen added: “Absolutely. I was of the opinion, and still am, that throughout the tournament we should really have been rotating those players.
“I know they have chopped and changed a little bit, but I thought there'd be a lot more rotation in those areas. Certainly, I suppose before the squad was even picked, I was looking at some other players that could be there - the Phil Fodens, the Cole Palmers of this world. We put a load of our great players in those positions, put them into the squad, then we've got plenty of rotation, plenty of fresh legs, plenty of new ideas throughout the tournament.
“Those could be the positions that win or lose the tournament. But it's not really been like that. He's pretty much stuck to quite a settled team.”
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World Cup semi-final date with Messi & Argentina
Tuchel may decide to tinker with his starting line-up in what promises to be an epic semi-final showdown with Lionel Messi and reigning world champions Argentina on Wednesday. Inspiration from somewhere will need to be found when facing South American heavyweights in Atlanta.
Record-shattering captain Kane and talismanic playmaker Bellingham have been delivering on that front so far - netting six goals apiece - but the time has come for Rashford, Saka, Gordon and Madueke to make a telling contribution to the pursuit of trophy-winning immortality.
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