'No pressure' for Matthijs de Ligt to return to Man Utd action this season as Michael Carrick delivers new injury update

De Ligt has recently returned to training on the grass, but Carrick was quick to temper expectations regarding a return to the first team. The 26-year-old has been out of action since late November, and with United's Premier League season concluding at Brighton in less than four weeks, time is running out for the former Bayern Munich and Juventus man to feature again this term.

Carrick provided a detailed update on the defender's condition, stating: "Matthijs is working towards being fit again. He’s doing a little bit on the grass and it’s progress. But there is not much else I can say. It’s one of those injuries and he’s rehabbing, he’s working to get fit. So we’re hoping to have him back as soon as possible... He’s back on the grass at the moment, in a small capacity, but he’s working towards it. So that’s positive. We’re all hoping that it keeps going in that direction."